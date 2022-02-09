Advertisement

Wichita man arrested, accused of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Wichita police arrested 44-year-old Sean Bird for charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child following an investigation that started in April 2021.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 44-year-old Sean Bird of Wichita for charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The arrest stems from the investigation into a sexual assault that was reported in April of 2021. On April 10, 2021, around 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of E. Harry for a sexual assault report. They arrived and made contact with a 15-year-old girl who reported being sexually assaulted. After further evidence was obtained, Bird was identified as a suspect.

On Tuesday around, officers found Bird in the 6100 block of S. Kansas and took him into custody. He was taken to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked on three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office. The case number is 21C021168

