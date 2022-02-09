Wichita Police: 14-year-old killed in accidental shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that resulted in the death of a teenage boy.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a check shots call at a home in the 1200 block of East Alta. They arrived located 14-year-old Forever Latham who had a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed Latham was inside of a bedroom handling a firearm when it accidentally discharged, striking him. Other teenagers and adult family members were at the home at the time of the incident and were not hurt.

Wichita police say these incidents are preventable and it is important to practice gun safety.

If you own a gun:

Always store guns unloaded and security locked;

Use a gun case, gun safe, or lockbox for safer storage;

Store ammunition in a separate location; and

Talk to your children about gun safety.

If you find a gun, leave it alone and tell an adult;

Always assume a gun is loaded;

Never point a gun at anyone; and

Ask your parents about proper gun safety.

Practice gun safety to protect yourself and your family.

