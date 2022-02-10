Alabama, Beach Boys concert moved to September

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour with Very Special Friends The Beach Boys has been rescheduled to September 25, 2022.

According to a post on the INTRUST Bank Arena Facebook page, the group had to postpone the concert set to take place in Wichita on Feb. 12 due to “several positive COVID-19 test results within the Alabama band.”

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date.

This isn’t the first time the group has had to cancel. Its original November 2019 concert was postponed because of lead singer Randy Owen’s ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo. That concert was rescheduled to July of 2020 but was again thwarted by the pandemic and rescheduled for March of 2021.

