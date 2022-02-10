Advertisement

Alabama, Beach Boys concert moved to September

Alabama plays concert on 8/21/2019.
Alabama plays concert on 8/21/2019.(ZUMA / MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour with Very Special Friends The Beach Boys has been rescheduled to September 25, 2022.

According to a post on the INTRUST Bank Arena Facebook page, the group had to postpone the concert set to take place in Wichita on Feb. 12 due to “several positive COVID-19 test results within the Alabama band.”

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date.

This isn’t the first time the group has had to cancel. Its original November 2019 concert was postponed because of lead singer Randy Owen’s ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo. That concert was rescheduled to July of 2020 but was again thwarted by the pandemic and rescheduled for March of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police: Man found dead in Salina pond
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Kentucky couple arrested in Colby, 4-year-old daughter missing since 2020
A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta...
Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast
Wichita Police: 14-year-old killed in accidental shooting

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Russell two-sport athlete Tionna Napue
Rising Star: Tionna Napue overcomes family tragedy to thrive in two sports
Rise in grocery prices continues
Shoppers react to rising grocery prices
at-home covid test
Questions, concerns come with arrival of at-home COVID tests