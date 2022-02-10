Advertisement

Building You: Start-ups, entrepreneurs wanted in Wichita

By Lily Wu
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The entrepreneurial sprit is growing in Wichita with the help of a non-profit called NXTUS.

“We had lost a bit of that entrepreneurial spirit, some of the economic growth maybe slowed, and the organization was put in place,” said Josh Oeding, president and CEO of NXTUS. “We think (entrepreneurs) all need customers. They all need capital. And, they all need some community. So, as an organization, that’s kind of what we do everyday is focus on those elements.”

NXTUS has been assisting a local bitcoin start-up called Voltage. Last month, the company secured $6-million in funding during their seed round.

“Very exciting time to be here in Wichita. There’s a lot of really smart people and really helpful people that are aiding us in building this company, so, I’m really excited for the future,” said Graham Krizek, founder and CEO of Voltage.

COMING UP AT 4 📺 Hear more from the president of NXTUS and learn about a startup in Wichita that is hiring right now. #WorkingWednesday #WorkWithWu #BuildingYou #JobOfTheDay #kwch12 KWCH 12 Eyewitness News

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

“It’s job creation and wealth creation. We think that entrepreneurs like Graham; they’re the economic engines of our community. They are adding jobs at a quick scale,” said Oeding.

To learn more about NXTUS, click here.

To learn more about job opportunities at Voltage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle morning accident creates major backup on Kellogg
police lights
Police: Man found dead in Salina pond
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
Aerial view of wildifre east of Hutchinson on Feb. 8, 2022
Mutual-aid response credited for saving lives, properties from Reno County wildfire
Investigators hope someone will recognize this vehicle as one owned by someone who knew James...
Mother of murdered father’s child pleads for help

Latest News

WSU scholarship announcement
Wichita State, KU receives estate gift to fund $11 million in scholarships
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Kentucky couple arrested in Colby, 4-year-old daughter missing since 2020
Dick Smith's widow said he donated $5.5 million each to Wichita State University and the...
Wichita State, KU receive estate gift to fund $11 million in scholarships
Reno County grass fire nearly contained, threat remains
Reno County grass fire nearly contained, threat remains
Valentine's Day
Glass shortage impacting multiple industries