Building You: Start-ups, entrepreneurs wanted in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The entrepreneurial sprit is growing in Wichita with the help of a non-profit called NXTUS.

“We had lost a bit of that entrepreneurial spirit, some of the economic growth maybe slowed, and the organization was put in place,” said Josh Oeding, president and CEO of NXTUS. “We think (entrepreneurs) all need customers. They all need capital. And, they all need some community. So, as an organization, that’s kind of what we do everyday is focus on those elements.”

NXTUS has been assisting a local bitcoin start-up called Voltage. Last month, the company secured $6-million in funding during their seed round.

“Very exciting time to be here in Wichita. There’s a lot of really smart people and really helpful people that are aiding us in building this company, so, I’m really excited for the future,” said Graham Krizek, founder and CEO of Voltage.

COMING UP AT 4 📺 Hear more from the president of NXTUS and learn about a startup in Wichita that is hiring right now. #WorkingWednesday #WorkWithWu #BuildingYou #JobOfTheDay #kwch12 KWCH 12 Eyewitness News Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

“It’s job creation and wealth creation. We think that entrepreneurs like Graham; they’re the economic engines of our community. They are adding jobs at a quick scale,” said Oeding.

To learn more about NXTUS, click here.

To learn more about job opportunities at Voltage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.