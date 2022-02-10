Advertisement

Comfortable temps continue Thursday

One-day dip this weekend.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front with a few sprinkles moved through the state last night, but that’s now in our past. However, today will be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

We get a break from the breeze today, but the wind will return tomorrow. A strong west wind between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will switch to the north behind a strong cold front.

Ahead of the cold front, expect highs in the 50s and 60s on Friday to tumble into 30s and 40s on Saturday. Factor in the wind and it will feel like the teens in the morning and 20s during the afternoon.

The cold blast won’t last long as we quickly bounce back into the 50s on Sunday and Monday, AKA Valentine’s Day.

Looking ahead… we are tracking a potential storm system that should move through the state on Wednesday into Thursday of next week. While the exact details are to be determined, the chance of rain/thunder and snow is climbing.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Wind: N/SW 5-15. High: 57.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 10-15. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, becoming windy. Wind: W/N 20-30; gusty. High: 60.

Sat: Low: 20. High: 41. Mostly sunny, breezy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 55. Sunny and milder.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 58. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 65. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 48. High: 57. Cloudy and windy; chance of showers/storms.

