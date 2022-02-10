Double-murder suspect out of Colorado arrested in Salina

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A double-murder suspect out of Douglas County, Colorado is in custody in Salina, arrested Wednesday night about 400 miles from where the violent crime happened.

The Douglas County, Colo. Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Casey Michael Devol was identified as a suspect after investigators on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 8, found the bodies of a man and a woman in a garage in southeast Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office has not publicly identified the people found dead.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.