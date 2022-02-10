Fire weather concerns Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Expect a warm but windy day tomorrow as a cold front sets up to our north. This system looks to brush through dry with gusty north winds to bring fire weather concerns statewide for Friday. A quick cool down is expected for your Saturday as windy conditions look to stick around. But come Sunday into early next week another spring-like stretch looks likely.

As a team we are still watching for a solid storm to set up by the middle of next week. This system looks to bring rain and thunder first but then transition to a more wintery messy mix as we head into Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 10-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, becoming windy. Wind: W/N 20-30; gusty. High: 60.

Sat: Low: 21. High: 42. Mostly sunny, breezy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 52. Sunny and milder.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 58. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 65. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 48. High: 60. Cloudy and windy; chance of showers/storms.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 43. Morning rain with a mix or snow possible late. Falling temps expected and gusty winds.

