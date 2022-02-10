Advertisement

Investigation underway after man found dead near Haysville

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation is underway after officers conducting a welfare check Thursday, found a man dead inside a home in the 200 Block of East 86th Street South, near Haysville.

The sheriff’s office said it considers the man’s death suspicious, prompting the investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies are conducting interviews throughout the area as part of the effort to piece together how the man died and what led up to his death.

From the investigation, the sheriff’s office indicated it expects to have further information to share with the public by Friday morning.

