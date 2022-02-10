Advertisement

Kentucky couple arrested in Colby, 4-year-old daughter missing since 2020

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in the Thomas County Jail in Colby, Kansas on Sunday, according to jail documents.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Thomas County Jail)
By Joe Baker
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The parents of a four-year-old Kentucky girl who has been missing since 2020 were arrested near Colby this week.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, on I-70 Sunday afternoon. The two are being held in the Thomas County jail on custodial interference charges.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky has been looking for the couple. Authorities were tipped off that the couple was in Kansas due to a license plate reader.

McKinney’s daughter, Serenity, has been missing since Christmas Eve of 2020. The State of Kentucky is asking for proof that the child is alive, but the couple is not cooperating.

“Basically, in a nutshell, they would not provide Miss McKinney’s or Serenity McKinney’s location. They wouldn’t cooperate like they had before and that gave us the custodial interference in regards to the cabinet,” said Shelby County Kentucky Sheriff Investigations Detective Andrew Ware.

McKinney and Hill are expected to be extradited to Kentucky in the next five to ten days.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle morning accident creates major backup on Kellogg
police lights
Police: Man found dead in Salina pond
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
Aerial view of wildifre east of Hutchinson on Feb. 8, 2022
Mutual-aid response credited for saving lives, properties from Reno County wildfire
Investigators hope someone will recognize this vehicle as one owned by someone who knew James...
Mother of murdered father’s child pleads for help

Latest News

WSU scholarship announcement
Wichita State, KU receives estate gift to fund $11 million in scholarships
Dick Smith's widow said he donated $5.5 million each to Wichita State University and the...
Wichita State, KU receive estate gift to fund $11 million in scholarships
Reno County grass fire nearly contained, threat remains
Reno County grass fire nearly contained, threat remains
Valentine's Day
Glass shortage impacting multiple industries