Kentucky couple arrested in Colby, 4-year-old daughter missing since 2020

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The parents of a four-year-old Kentucky girl who has been missing since 2020 were arrested near Colby this week.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, on I-70 Sunday afternoon. The two are being held in the Thomas County jail on custodial interference charges.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky has been looking for the couple. Authorities were tipped off that the couple was in Kansas due to a license plate reader.

McKinney’s daughter, Serenity, has been missing since Christmas Eve of 2020. The State of Kentucky is asking for proof that the child is alive, but the couple is not cooperating.

“Basically, in a nutshell, they would not provide Miss McKinney’s or Serenity McKinney’s location. They wouldn’t cooperate like they had before and that gave us the custodial interference in regards to the cabinet,” said Shelby County Kentucky Sheriff Investigations Detective Andrew Ware.

McKinney and Hill are expected to be extradited to Kentucky in the next five to ten days.

