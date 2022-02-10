Nationwide glass shortage could impact Valentine’s Day plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, but the supply chain could spoil some plans for it. There is a nationwide glass shortage impacting everything from beer glasses to flower vases.

Business owners now struggling more than ever to find Valentine’s Day essentials like vases and even wine advise that you may want to lower your expectations for the love-themed holiday.

“Every industry, every florist, anyone who has glassware. From whiskey bottles to spices to drinking glasses, it doesn’t make any difference. There’s no companies hardly et at all n America that make glassware. It’s all China or overseas,” said Stems Floral and Special Events owner Cheryl Dixon.

The shortage is especially challenging on florists in need of glass vases. Dixon is finding new ways to overcome the issues with the supply chain and inflation at her downtown Wichita business.

“I’ve called up all my good customers I know have a lot of vases from me. I asked if they would bring them in and I’d give them a gift certificate or make them an arrangement,” Dixon said.

The low supply isn’t the only issue.

“Three weeks ago, the truck that comes from Florida to bring flowers just didn’t come, they didn’t have a driver for it,” Dixon said.

The Wichita florist is determined to save Valentine’s Day for her customers, doing what she can to keep supply-chain issues from impacting another holiday.

“We’re going to be okay. After Valentine’s Day, I don’t know how we’re going to be siting,” Dixon said.

