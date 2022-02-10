Nearly a year later, autopsy confirms Effingham woman’s death by allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly a year after her death, an Atchison Co. woman’s autopsy report has finally confirmed she died from an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Topeka Captial-Journal obtained a copy of the report for Jeanie Evans, 68, of Effingham.

13 NEWS previously reported Evans had received a COVID-19 vaccine at Keystone Learning Services in Ozawkie when EMS was called with reports of a woman who had difficulty breathing and speaking even after the use of an EPI pen following her dose of the vaccine.

She died the next day at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

The autopsy listed Evans’ cause of death as “anaphylaxis due to COVID-19 vaccination.”

Evans had a history of medical complications. At the time of her death, she worked at Main Street Food and Fuel and served on the Effingham City Council. She is survived by three sons and two daughters, as well as other family.

