Paola man pleads guilty to racially motivated hate crime

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States Department of Justice announced Thursday that a 27-year-old man from Paola pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening a young Black man with a knife. The Justice Department said Colton Donner threatened the man because of his race, “and in order to intimidate and interfere with the man’s right to fair housing.”

Documents filed in connection with Donner’s plea say that on Sept. 11, 2019, Donner was driving through a Paola neighborhood when he saw a Black man walking on the sidewalk. The documents say Donner stopped, got out of the car and approached the man while brandishing a knife. Donner threatened the man, yelled racial slurs and told him that Paola is a “white town,” the documents say.

“Using racially motivated threats of violence to drive someone out of their home or community is a deplorable crime, and the Justice Department stands ready to use our nation’s hate crimes laws to hold perpetrators accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Racially motivated hate crimes have no place in our society today. All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities, regardless of race, color or national origin.”

The special agent in charge of the FBI Kansas City Field Office said Donner’s actions “directly undermined the victim’s right to reside in a community in Paola, Kansas, and to enjoy the protections afforded under the federal civil rights act.”

. The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, have no tolerance for this type of fear and intimidation and are committed to protecting residents regardless of their race, color, religion, gender, national origin or familial status,” the special agent said.

Donner faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 for the crime, a civil rights offense.

