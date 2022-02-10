Advertisement

Report: Rise in grocery prices could extend through end of 2022

By Shawn Loging
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re wanting relief at the checkout counter don’t expect it soon. Prices are expected to continue their rise through the end of 2022 with most of that impacting the grocery bill.

A report this week from Goldman Sachs predicts prices could climb another six percent by the end of this year. Thursday morning, we’ll learn how much inflation increased last month from the year before when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides the latest consumer price index.

Currently, the price tags for food items for many, makes a trip to the grocery store a less pleasant experience.

“We’re easily spending probably double what I expected to spend this month and the last few months on grocery bills,” local shopper Brandon Lackey said.

Across the board, prices are up about seven percent in the last year. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs give the most fright at the checkout as prices for those staples have risen nearly 13 percent.

Goldman Sachs predicts continued supply-chain issues, worker shortages and higher input costs for farmers will bump prices another six percent.

While that has people trying to be more frugal and find deals, some shoppers say they have to stomach the prices.

“Prices can be a little outrageous, but you got to eat,” shopper Summer Robertson said.

With the Super Bowl coming up Sunday, Wells Fargo reports the cost for game parties could cost you an additional 14 percent. Chicken wings are up as much as 26 percent. Steak us up 23 percent, and shrimp is up 22 percent. Salsa and soft drinks are also going to cost you more.

If you’re throwing a Super Bowl party, you can save costs by going with pork for you meet as the cost for it is only up seven percent Beer prices have also bene stable as have prices for guacamole, avocados and chips

