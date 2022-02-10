Advertisement

School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured

A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a school bus driver was expected to survive after being shot in the head in Minneapolis while transporting young children.

The driver was wounded Wednesday afternoon while on his or her bus route. City officials say three children younger than 10 were on board and were not physically hurt.

The driver has not been identified.

Officers provided first aid and the driver was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The children on the bus were dropped off at their homes by police.

Police say they were working to determine whether the driver was targeted or struck by a stray bullet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police: Man found dead in Salina pond
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta...
Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast
Investigators hope someone will recognize this vehicle as one owned by someone who knew James...
Mother of murdered father’s child pleads for help
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Kentucky couple arrested in Colby, 4-year-old daughter missing since 2020

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truck blockade at U.S.-Canadian border shuts auto plants
60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company.
60,000 bees stolen from grocery company’s pollinator field
FILE - This file photo shows Autherine Lucy Foster, center, the first Black person to attend...
Alabama revisits pairing KKK leader and Black student names
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. The...
House panel probes Trump presidential records found in Florida
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982