Where’s Shane? Blue Moon Caterers

By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and even though it’s a giant bummer the Chiefs won’t be playing in the big game, it’s still a ton of fun to have friends over to watch!

Today we’re out at Blue Moon Caterer’s Villa Luna venue, learning how to put together a truly epic snack option for your Super Bowl party. For more info on Blue Moon Caterers, check out www.bluemooncaterers.com.

Where's Shane? Blue Moon Caterers 4
Where's Shane? Blue Moon Caterers 3
Where's Shane? Blue Moon Caterers 2
Where's Shane? Blue Moon Caterers
