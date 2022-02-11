Advertisement

Chillier weather stays through the weekend

It won’t be as windy, but also not as warm
Weekend looks chilly, but not bitter cold.
Weekend looks chilly, but not bitter cold.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty north winds will start backing off by early Saturday, but wind chills will be down in the single digits and teens nearly statewide. Less wind is expected once Saturday afternoon rolls around.

Highs will be in the low 40s with a mainly sunny sky. Sunday will also be fairly sunny, and even though another cold front passes through, temperatures are expected to be a mix of 40s (central/south central) and low 50s (west).

A much milder stretch is coming up early next week with windy conditions returning on Tuesday. However, a potent low pressure system will be arriving on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain, some thunder, and snow all look possible throughout the middle of the week. Soaking rain is expected and some heavy snow may fall too in parts of the state. Check back for more updates.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and blustery. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: N/W 10-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Low: 24.

Sun: High: 46 Sunny.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 25 Sunny.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 31 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 48 Turning cloudy; windy. Rain late in the afternoon.

Thu: High: 34 Low: 28 Rain/snow mix, turning to all snow. Windy.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

