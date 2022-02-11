COVID numbers trending downward in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County continues to see improvement when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases.

The percentage of tests coming back positive is now down to 12.9%, a dramatic drop that has been noticeable over the last couple of weeks. The county hasn’t reported a positive percentage that low since the beginning of the year. The county reports 148 new cases and no new deaths.

As of Friday, February 11, 2022, there were 148 new cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, no new deaths and a positive percentage of 12.9%. (KWCH)

The state didn’t release new numbers on Friday because the Kansas Department of Health and Environment was doing system maintenance.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.