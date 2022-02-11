Doorball camera captures man fleeing NW Wichita shooting approach home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A shooting that left two people hurt in northwest Wichita was also scary for those who live in a nearby neighborhood.

Shawnee Christmann lives in the Chadsworth addition, located behind the Dillons at 21st and Maize Road. She said she was home Thursday afternoon when her doorbell camera went off, capturing a knocking on her door frantically. The man appeared to be out of breath with what looked like blood on his clothes. Christman said she’s now cleaning that blood off her front porch.

”Sounded like automatic gunshots fired at a house. I got pretty scared and went to the ground actually because I was like, ‘what the heck?’ And then there was pounding at my front door and the doorbell went off, I didn’t answer it. And I actually had it unlocked and I hurried and locked it,” said Christmann.

Wichita police spent the afternoon searching Christman’s neighborhood for two people who fled the shooting scene. We blurred the man’s face in the doorbell video because he has not been identified as a suspect.

