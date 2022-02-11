Groups working for families to get continued relief on school meals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Families with children are getting some relief on food expenses with school meals. For the last two school years, USDA waivers have provided breakfast and lunch at no cost with greater flexibility. This week, 2,000 groups sent a letter to Congress to get that waiver extended. Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with Kansas groups signing onto the letter and what school lunch programs are facing.

Wichita Public Schools, Kansas’ largest district, is among many putting a focus on making sure there’s food to fill plates, regardless of if it was originally on the menu. The Wichita school district in more recent months has been changing lunch menus at least 60 times The average number of menu changes per month used to be 10.

“In the past where we used to be able to buy larger quantities and get priority because we’re buying larger quantities. With the current supply chain issues, it’s kind of become a disadvantage,” said Wichita Public Schools Division Director of Operations Fabian Armendariz.

Scrapping the way in which the district traditionally does menu planning, Armendariz said the district is trying to acquire as much food as it can in large quantities.

But as schools work to make it through lunches this year, Food Research and Action Center and 2,000 organizations across the U.S. are sending a letter to Congress, seeking them to authorize the USDA to extend pandemic-related nutrition waivers.

“Because families then don’t have to think about school meals. That opens up their grocery budget so much,” said Haley Kottler with Kansas Appleseed.

The waivers are set to expire at the end of June. That has the Kansas Food Bank concerned about the impact it could have on their summer meal program when the waives end midway through it.

“We’ll lose families that are coming in to receive meals that can come one time a week, saves gas, not having to make multiple trips to the meal site,” said Kansas Food Bank Community Relations Manager Debi Kreutzman.

Those representing the Kansas Food Bank say through the waivers, it provides their summer meal program with more flexibility, along for to-go meals and or parents to pick up the food without their kids present.

“So much disruption for households with the pandemic. Let’s not throw another wrench or another hurdle or barrier out there” Kreutzman said.

The Kansas Food Bank says it would have to move to a daily sit-down meal, which could impact rural families the most.

