Friday front brings cold back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will move across Kansas today. Ahead of it, temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s and behind the front it will be a much colder Friday afternoon in the 40s.

The cold front will also bring back the breeze. Sustained wind between 20 and 30 mph will occasionally gust to near 40 and red flag warnings have been posted. Please, no outdoor burning today.

The cold blast won’t last long. Highs in the 30s and 40s on Saturday will bounce back into the 40s and 50s on Sunday and Monday, AKA Valentine’s Day.

Looking ahead… we are tracking a potential storm system that should move through the state on Wednesday into Thursday of next week. While the exact details are to be determined, the chance of rain/thunder and snow is climbing.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, becoming windy. Wind: W/N 20-30; gusty. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly clear and blustery. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and much colder. Wind: N/W 5-15. High: 41.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 48. Sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 58. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 65. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 62. Cloudy and windy; chance of showers/storms.

Thu: Low: 28. High: 38. Cloudy, rain changing to snow; falling temps.

