Kansans raise $1.9 M for wildfire relief

Sky Hawk 12 view of grassland burned by wildfires that impacted parts of north-central and...
Sky Hawk 12 view of grassland burned by wildfires that impacted parts of north-central and northwest Kansas in mid-December.(Sky Hawk 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Efforts to help Kansas farmers and ranchers impacted by the Dec. 15 wind-fueled fires have paid off.

The Kansas Livestock Foundation says its partnership with KSCW/KWCH and viewers like you helped raise $1.9 million for those impacted by the “Four County Fire.” This is in combination with some large donations from companies as well as thousands of donations from Kansans who wanted to help.

2021 Kansas Wildfire Coverage

The KLF will now look over all applications from those who submitted for financial help and will divvy up the funds. All of the money raised will go to those who suffered losses from the December storm.

