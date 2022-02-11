Kansans raise $1.9 M for wildfire relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Efforts to help Kansas farmers and ranchers impacted by the Dec. 15 wind-fueled fires have paid off.

The Kansas Livestock Foundation says its partnership with KSCW/KWCH and viewers like you helped raise $1.9 million for those impacted by the “Four County Fire.” This is in combination with some large donations from companies as well as thousands of donations from Kansans who wanted to help.

The KLF will now look over all applications from those who submitted for financial help and will divvy up the funds. All of the money raised will go to those who suffered losses from the December storm.

