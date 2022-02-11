Advertisement

Kansas Proud: $1.9 million raised for wildfire relief

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s something that makes us beyond proud -- Kansas Proud.

When fellow Kansans are in need, your generosity shows up in a big way. Last month, KWCH Eyewitness News teamed up with the Kansas Livestock Association to help famers and ranchers who lost much of their livelihoods in Decembers Wildfires in north-central Kansas.

Thanks to you, we raised $1.9 million. That money will go directly to those farmers and ranchers.

We thank you for your kindness, generosity, and willingness to help those in need in our communities. You’ve made us Kansas Proud.

