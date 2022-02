WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a house in the 4700 block of E Gilbert, near Oliver, at around 2 a.m. Friday.

A fire investigator said no one was “legally” living in the house and no one was injured. The fire caused about $50,000 in damage to the house and $10,000 to its contents.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

