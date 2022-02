WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A shooting in southeast Wichita left one man injured early Friday.

Police said a 38-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting in the 2600 block of E. Grail, near George Washington Blvd., at around 4 a.m. Friday.

Police don’t yet have a description of a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.