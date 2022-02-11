Advertisement

Owners turn WaKeeney church into vacation home

When Immanuel Lutheran Church closed in Wakeeney due to dwindling attendance, a couple purchased it with hopes of preserving the 75-year-old building.
By Joe Baker
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAKEENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Immanuel Lutheran Church in WaKeeney has stood for 75 years. But due to dwindling attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the church closed and was up for sale early last year. Instead of tearing the building down, a WaKeeney couple decided to buy and revitalize it. The church is now a vacation home, a one-of-a-kind property just off Interstate 70. The home, listed on VRBO is called “Kirch Haus,” which in German means, “Church House.”

“They had their last service Christmas Eve 2020 and it came on the market and we decided to buy it,” said Kirch Haus owner Tami Green. “And when we first looked at it, we were like, ‘yes, we need to turn this into a vacation rental home.’”

The cost of remodeling the house of worship into a vacation home was about $150,000.

“It was a fun process just trying to figure out how to, where to put the walls and trying to figure out all the furnishings that was left in the church,” said Green’s sister, DeeDee Heronemus.

With four bedrooms and a basement, Kirch Haus accommodates up to 12 people and costs $180 per night. Some of the church’s history remains preserved. The base of the altar is used as an island in the kitchen. A piece of the altar is used as a unique headboard in the master bedroom. Evea Rumpel attended the Immanuel Lutheran Church for nearly 60 years. She said it means a lot to see the building still standing.

“It’s just so great that they kept it instead of tearing it down like many buildings have been done, and they us so many of the things that we had. It’s just beautiful,” Rumpel said. “It’s a new beginning. It’s a new life for the building.”

