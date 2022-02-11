Advertisement

Police: Winfield homeowner stabs armed intruder with ‘edged weapon’

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A 35-year-old Wichita man faces charges in connection with a reported armed robbery in Winfield during which a homeowner stabbed him with what police described as “an edged weapon.”

The incident happened Thursday night. The Winfield Police Department said officers responded to an address in the 200 block of West 14th Avenue, in Winfield for an initial report of armed robbery.

“Officers were advised the suspect had fled the area after being stabbed with an edged weapon by the homeowner,” Winfield police said.

Police said the homeowner reported a man forcing his way into the home and brandishing a firearm. The homeowner reported using the edged weapon to fend off the man who eventually fled the home on foot.

During its investigation, Winfield PD officers found a man at William Newton Hospital in Winfield, with injuries consistent with the homeowner’s report. Police identified the man as 35-year-old Cody Smith, from Wichita.

“Mr. Smith was arrested and booked into the Cowley County Jail on the charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” police said.

As the investigation continues, Winfield police said it’s believed this was an isolated incident. The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Winfield PD on the case.

