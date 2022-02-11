Advertisement

Preliminary hearing underway for man accused in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

Keshawn Dawson, who is accused of killing one person wounding several others in a 2021 shooting...
Keshawn Dawson, who is accused of killing one person wounding several others in a 2021 shooting at Enigma Club in Old Town in Wichita, Kan., confers with his attorney about evidence submitted during his preliminary hearing Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A preliminary hearing is underway in Sedgwick County for the man accused of a deadly Labor Day shooting at a Wichita nightclub in Old Town last year.

Friday morning, Keyshawn Dawson heard testimony that will determine if there’s enough evidence for him to go to trial. Prosecutors showed surveillance video leading up to when they say Dawson opened fire on Engima Club after being kicked out. Preston Spencer, 34, was killed in the shooting. Several other people were hurt.

Dawson fled to Arizona where U.S. Marshals later arrested him.

Hailey Tucker is in the courtoom. You can follow her updates on Twitter @KWCHHailey or below. We’ll have updates later today on Eyewitness News at 4/5/6.

