Preliminary hearing underway for man accused in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A preliminary hearing is underway in Sedgwick County for the man accused of a deadly Labor Day shooting at a Wichita nightclub in Old Town last year.

Friday morning, Keyshawn Dawson heard testimony that will determine if there’s enough evidence for him to go to trial. Prosecutors showed surveillance video leading up to when they say Dawson opened fire on Engima Club after being kicked out. Preston Spencer, 34, was killed in the shooting. Several other people were hurt.

Dawson fled to Arizona where U.S. Marshals later arrested him.

