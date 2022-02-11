Advertisement

Neighbors concerned as search continues for NW Wichita shooting suspects

Wichita police are searching for two people believed to be connected to a shooting that left an...
Wichita police are searching for two people believed to be connected to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man and 21-year-old man injured.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said Friday the search continues for suspects in a shooting near 21st & Maize Road that left two people injured.

According to police, firefighters were at the Dillons located at 21st & Maize Road around 2 p.m. on Thursday when they were contacted by an 18-year-old who said he had been shot. He then told crews that a 21-year-old man had also been shot. Firefighters found the other man in the parking lot between two vehicles with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with critical injuries but are expected to survive.

On the scene, investigators found two cars with bullet holes parked next to each other on the east side of the parking lot.

Investigators learned that shortly after 2 p.m., one of the cars backed into a parking stall on the east side of the parking lot. A male exited the vehicle, removed something from the trunk, then got back into the car. Later, the other vehicle backed into a stall next to the first one. Shortly after that, gunfire was exchanged between the two vehicles, and three males exited the vehicles and ran into the neighborhood to the east.

Numerous officers searched the surrounding area for the suspects. Police have identified a person of interest.

The two injured males remain in the hospital in stable but critical condition. It is believed the individuals involved were meeting at the location for a drug transaction.

We ask anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact WPD Investigators at 316-268-4407. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 to provide an anonymous tip. Tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to felony arrests are eligible for cash rewards

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said 2 people were critically hurt in a shooting near 21st & Maize Road.
Police: 2 critically hurt, 2 flee shooting at 21st & Maize Road
Maize Road shooting suspect
Doorball camera captures man fleeing NW Wichita shooting approach home
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: 23-year-old Wichita man killed in shooting near Haysville
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Kentucky couple arrested in Colby, 4-year-old daughter missing since 2020
Kansas capitol building in Topeka
Update: Kansas governor signs massive economic incentives package

Latest News

police lights
Police: Winfield homeowner stabs armed intruder with ‘edged weapon’
Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Senate President
Senate president strips three GOP colleagues of committee assignments
Keshawn Dawson, who is accused of killing one person wounding several others in a 2021 shooting...
Preliminary hearing underway for man accused in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting
Fire on Gilbert St. near Oliver.
Morning fire damages house in E Wichita