Neighbors concerned as search continues for NW Wichita shooting suspects

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said Friday the search continues for suspects in a shooting near 21st & Maize Road that left two people injured.

According to police, firefighters were at the Dillons located at 21st & Maize Road around 2 p.m. on Thursday when they were contacted by an 18-year-old who said he had been shot. He then told crews that a 21-year-old man had also been shot. Firefighters found the other man in the parking lot between two vehicles with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with critical injuries but are expected to survive.

On the scene, investigators found two cars with bullet holes parked next to each other on the east side of the parking lot.

Investigators learned that shortly after 2 p.m., one of the cars backed into a parking stall on the east side of the parking lot. A male exited the vehicle, removed something from the trunk, then got back into the car. Later, the other vehicle backed into a stall next to the first one. Shortly after that, gunfire was exchanged between the two vehicles, and three males exited the vehicles and ran into the neighborhood to the east.

Numerous officers searched the surrounding area for the suspects. Police have identified a person of interest.

The two injured males remain in the hospital in stable but critical condition. It is believed the individuals involved were meeting at the location for a drug transaction.

We ask anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact WPD Investigators at 316-268-4407. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 to provide an anonymous tip. Tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to felony arrests are eligible for cash rewards

