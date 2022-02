WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you heard a roar in the distance, it may have been coming from downtown Wichita.

Century II is bringing the Dinos this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure! You’ll be able to see GIANT dinosaurs, jump into some cretaceous crafts, participate in a dino dig and more!

You can find more information at www.dinosauradventure.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.