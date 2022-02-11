Advertisement

Your Super Bowl party could cost 14% more this year – here’s why

Depending on what you serve, the cost of a Super Bowl party could be 14% higher than last year. (Source: CNN, COCA-COLA, STEW LEONARD)
By Isabel Rosales
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Depending on what you serve, the cost of a Super Bowl party could be 14% higher than last year.

New Labor Department figures released Thursday also show the costs of everyday goods rose 7.5% in January compared to 2021.

“I expect to see the biggest Super Bowl spending ever because we have the largest economy ever,” said Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson.

The most expensive item on the menu this year is meat.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for both fresh and frozen chicken wings are up nearly 12%. Ground beef is 13% higher and steaks soared 17% over last year.

Soda is up more than 9% more for a 12 pack of 12-ounce cans compared to 2021, and beer is up nearly 6%, according to BLS data.

Guacamole will cost you more this year too. Bloomberg found exporting Hass Avocados from Mexico cost nearly 25% more than last year.

Experts blame high demand, labor shortages and the ongoing supply chain issues for the rising costs.

Grocery store owners say they’re often forced to pass along the pain to consumers when the companies they buy products from increase prices.

To trim costs, experts recommend your game day spread is loaded with potentially lower-priced options like fruits and vegetables.

Also, buy items in bulk and go with cheaper generic or store-name brands.

