Cold weekend, warmer Valentine’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cold start to the morning with lows in the single digits and teens, temperatures this afternoon will only reach the 40s- a stark contrast to the upper 50s yesterday.

Temperatures this weekend will remain below normal for mid-February as Canadian high pressure controls our weather pattern across Kansas. Dry weather will persist until our next weather system moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Expect temperatures to warm considerably through the first part of the week with 50s and 60s expected Valentine’s Day and Tuesday. A cold front and weather disturbance is expected to move through the central Plains on Wednesday and Thursday. This weather system will bring our next chance of moisture to Kansas. We are expecting rain to develop across Kansas on Wednesday afternoon/evening and change over to snow as colder air pushes into the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Accumulating snow looks possible, however it’s too early to pinpoint where and exactly how much.

Behind this weather system expect much colder temperatures Thursday with a quick return to mild weather by Friday into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and chilly. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 42.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/W 5-15. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny, still cool. Wind: N 10-20. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 26.

Mon: High: 57 Sunny, much warmer.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 35 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 48 Turning cloudy; windy. Rain by late day, changing to snow overnight.

Thu: High: 34 Low: 23 Morning snow, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.