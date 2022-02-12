Advertisement

Cold weekend, warmer Valentine’s Day

40s today, 40s and low 50s Sunday
More like February this weekend
More like February this weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cold start to the morning with lows in the single digits and teens, temperatures this afternoon will only reach the 40s- a stark contrast to the upper 50s yesterday.

Temperatures this weekend will remain below normal for mid-February as Canadian high pressure controls our weather pattern across Kansas. Dry weather will persist until our next weather system moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Expect temperatures to warm considerably through the first part of the week with 50s and 60s expected Valentine’s Day and Tuesday. A cold front and weather disturbance is expected to move through the central Plains on Wednesday and Thursday. This weather system will bring our next chance of moisture to Kansas. We are expecting rain to develop across Kansas on Wednesday afternoon/evening and change over to snow as colder air pushes into the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Accumulating snow looks possible, however it’s too early to pinpoint where and exactly how much.

Behind this weather system expect much colder temperatures Thursday with a quick return to mild weather by Friday into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and chilly. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 42.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/W 5-15. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny, still cool. Wind: N 10-20. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 26.

Mon: High: 57 Sunny, much warmer.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 35 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 48 Turning cloudy; windy. Rain by late day, changing to snow overnight.

Thu: High: 34 Low: 23 Morning snow, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police said 2 people were critically hurt in a shooting near 21st & Maize Road.
Police: 2 critically hurt, 2 flee shooting at 21st & Maize Road
Maize Road shooting suspect
Doorball camera captures man fleeing NW Wichita shooting approach home
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: 23-year-old Wichita man killed in shooting near Haysville
Students at Wichita's Stucky Middle School walked out from their first-hour classes Friday...
Wichita middle school students organize demonstration over teacher’s remarks
Kansas capitol building in Topeka
Update: Kansas governor signs massive economic incentives package

Latest News

Weekend looks chilly, but not bitter cold.
Chillier weather stays through the weekend
Cold coming back to Kansas.
Friday front brings cold back to Kansas
Cold front bring fire weather by Friday then a quick cool down
Fire weather concerns Friday
One-day dip this weekend.
Comfortable temps continue Thursday