Drivers express safety concern over hard-to-read signs near Kellogg and I-135

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you drive near the Kellogg and Interstate 135 interchange at night, you may have noticed that it’s difficult to read the reflective road signs. Eyewitness News heard from some who say it’s starting to make driving in the area dangerous.

It’s a big enough concern for some Wichita drivers to say they’ve started to avoid driving down Kellogg and I-135 at night. One driver who spoke with Eyewitness News said it’s a problem that’s taken too long to fix.

“They are offensively unreadable, just like a child has taken a big, black heavy marker and obliterated the signs with 70 percent coverage,” concerned driver Bryan Pulliam said. “It equates to distracted driving. I think it’s a serious safety issue.”

Pulliam said for the past two years, he’s avoided driving at night down I-135. He’s not the only one who’s complained about the signs. Wichita Metro Public Affairs Manager for the Kansas Department of Transpiration, Tom Hein, said the agency gets multiple complaints per month. He said they’re not ignoring the problem.

“Yeah, we noticed, and we’ve documented the ones that are in poor shape, and we have those on the list,” Hein said.

HE said the signs are difficult to read now due to weathering removing their reflective quality. However, there is a more than $1 million project in the works to fix the signs and other road issues in the area. But that will take some time and planning. Crews won’t start fixing the signs until mid-August due to the number of them that need replaced.

“So, we’re still building that project because just in January, we did another drive-through at night and found more signs that needed to be added to that project,” Hein said.

However, Pulliam said that’s not soon enough.

“It’s already been two years, guys. If it’s going to to take till August, why wasn’t it last August?”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

