Advertisement

Kansas principal told to apologize over white privilege film

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -WICHITA, Kan. - A Kansas high school principal was told to apologize after he showed a video discussing white privilege to his school’s staff.

Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin showed the four-minute video during a staff in-service day last month. A teacher who was at the meeting later complained to a school board member that the video was offensive and created a hostile work environment.

The board member told Hamblin to apologize, which he did in an email to staff. In response, some teachers gathered signatures this week to show support for Hamblin. The name of the teacher who complained and the board member who told Hamblin to apologize was not released.

Link to full article on KMUW-FM

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Wichita's Stucky Middle School walked out from their first-hour classes Friday...
Wichita middle school students organize demonstration over teacher’s remarks
Wichita police said 2 people were critically hurt in a shooting near 21st & Maize Road.
Police: 2 critically hurt, 2 flee shooting at 21st & Maize Road
Maize Road shooting suspect
Doorball camera captures man fleeing NW Wichita shooting approach home
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: 23-year-old Wichita man killed in shooting near Haysville
Kansas capitol building in Topeka
Update: Kansas governor signs massive economic incentives package

Latest News

Reflective road sign
Drivers express safety concern over hard-to-read signs near Kellogg and I-135
KDOT is planning efforts to replace hard-to-read reflective road signs near Kellogg and I-135...
Drivers express safety concern over hard-to-read signs near Kellogg and I-135
Stucky Middle School
Stucky Middle School students organize demonstration over teacher's remarks
Students at Wichita's Stucky Middle School walked out from their first-hour classes Friday...
Wichita middle school students organize demonstration over teacher’s remarks