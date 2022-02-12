Plea for blood donations reaches U.S. Senate floor amid critical shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The national blood supply is low enough currently that the American Red Cross last month declared its first-ever National Blood Crisis. In addressing the ongoing emergency issue, US. Senator Jerry Moran on Friday pleaded for help from the Senate floor, urging people to donate blood.

Among those who heard Moran’s message was 74-year-old blood donor Vern Swick who echoed the call for more donors to step up. With his situation, Swick said it’s easy to help.

“I understand there’s a severe shortage and great need for blood. So, I’m retired, and I’ve got time to do it,” he said.

Moran said Kansas’ blood supply is “standing at a one-to-two-day inventory” with a shortage severe to a level that it’s affecting Kansas health providers and their ability to care for their patients.

“There is no substitute – no alternative – our nation can turn to in the absence of blood donations,” he said. “The only answer is each of us stepping up to donate, helping to end this crisis and contributing to saving the lives of those in our own communities. This shortage is severe, and it is affecting Kansas health care providers and their ability to care for patients. Kansans pull together in times of need, and I encourage anyone who is able to donate.”

Experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, the American Red Cross said the situation has forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgeries

“We were already in a low shortage moving into the holiday, so coming out of the holidays, and here we are in February, when you combine all of that, our numbers are just down low because we’re being impacted by life,” said American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Shaquira Martin.

Many who understand the need are scheduling appointments to donate blood.

There is also a blood drive happening from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Wichita at Grant Chapel Church on North Hillside.

“Really difficult time going on with hospitals and stuff right now, with COVID and with everybody getting sick. So, I feel like it’s just a good thing to do for those of us that are well enough to be able to give blood,” donor Samson Brandes said.

While the need is critical, there is a positive with the situation locally as the Red Cross in downtown Wichita contuses to see a steady flow of blood donors.

“Wichita has been able to respond to the cause and show up for blood donations. So, that’s what makes this area incredible,” Martin said. “However, we have to continue to show up.”

If you’re able to donate blood American Red Cross and want to help toward overcoming the shortage, you can sign up for an appointment here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, or by calling 1-800 RED-CROSS.

