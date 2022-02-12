Advertisement

Raffle raises $150,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

By KWCH Staff
Feb. 11, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare collection of bourbon was auctioned off Friday for a good cause, capping a successful fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Wichita. The organization held the raffle to help provide nightly stays for familes with sick or injured children.

Up for grabs was a six-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon valued at about $18,000. Ronald McDonald House Charities began selling raffle tickets at the beginning of February and sold out of tickets in only four days. They raised $150,000 by selling 1,500 tickets for $100 each. All of the money raised goes back to the organization and the families it supports.

“This is the first year we’ve done something like this to support RMCH Wichita, but we’re obviously looking forward to doing something like this in the future,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities Wichita Chief Technology Officer Chris Smythe. “We’re just overwhelmed by the support we’ve had for all Kansas families, and all the people locally who’ve supported RMHC Wichita for all these years and to help make something like this a great success, so thank you so much.”

