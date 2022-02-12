Sedgwick County, KDHE offer $50 gift cards, more during vaccine incentive clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – In an effort to increase the local COVID-19 vaccination rate, Sedgwick County is holding two vaccine incentive clinics.

The clinics are being held at the Sedgwick County Health Department Community Vaccine Clinic, 223 S. Main, from 9 a.m.–7 p.m., and the Garvey Sports Center YMCA, 1410 S. Glendale, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People who get a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 Visa gift card; plus their choice of household items, children’s toys, electronics, games, and others; and a t-shirt. People who get a booster dose will receive a $50 Visa gift card and a t-shirt. Those who get a second or third dose will receive a t-shirt.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment provided the Visa gift card incentives. SCHD continues to provide first doses through boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and older and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people over 18 at the event.

Identification is not required to get vaccinated, but proof of prior vaccination(s) expedites registration. Individuals under 18 years old must have parent or guardian consent for vaccination.

For a list of additional mobile clinics and other information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in Sedgwick County, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine.

