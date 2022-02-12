Advertisement

Warm and stormy next week

Chilly close to the weekend but next storm is on the horizon
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly still for your Sunday with a brisk north wind and temperatures remaining below normal in the low 40′s. But warmer weather is on the way in quickly for Monday. Expect a sunny and warm Valentines Day with highs flirting with 60°. We hold onto 60-degree weather into the beginning of next week but then things do look to get stormy.

First, wind will kick up on Tuesday as a front approaches Wednesday. As the front passes Wednesday expect some showers by the afternoon with a quick transition to snow as we head into Thursday. Confidence is still low on track and totals with this system so stay tuned for updates.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/W 5-15. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny, still cool. Wind: N 10-20. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 27.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 59 Sunny, much warmer.

Tue: Low: 33. High: 65. Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: Low: 48. High: 60. Turning cloudy; windy. Rain by late day, changing to snow overnight.

Thu: Low: 23. High: 35. Morning snow, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: Low: 15. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 28. High: 52. Mostly sunny.

