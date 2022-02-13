Advertisement

3 dead after shooting at Texas sports bar

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - Three men are dead after a shooting at a central Laredo, Texas, sports bar.

According to KGNS, the incident happened on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. when the Laredo Police and Fire Department were called out to the 2300 block of Jacaman Road for a shooting.

According to reports, three people were shot outside of the TKO Sports Bar after a fight broke out between several men.

Paramedics arrived and found two men ages 21 and 25 dead at the scene.

A third victim was a 21-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition; he was eventually pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At this time, Laredo Police have not disclosed if an arrest has been made or if there is a person of interest.

The Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the scene and is actively investigating the case.

If you have any information regarding on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

