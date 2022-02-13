Bakery owner says shop local this Valentines

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nicole Williams owns ‘Ncredibly Sweet, a home-based business specializing in gourmet chocolate-covered strawberries and a wide variety of baked goods.

Today, she explained the rush she’s facing to fill orders before Valentine’s day. She also says for this holiday, and you should support local.

“My number one advice for someone shopping local is that you order early. It is so important that you order early because, as entrepreneurs, we wear many hats. We do a gambit of things within our business,” said Williams.

As valentine’s day is just around the corner, Nicole says she is swamped right now, so order your sweets fast.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.