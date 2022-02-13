Big warm up ahead of the next storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cooler weekend for much of the state, temperatures are expected to climb in the coming days. It will be trending back above normal as we wait for the next storm system to cross the central and southern Plains.

Monday looks mainly sunny with highs reaching the 50s. The winds will gradually shift back toward the south/southeast.

Tuesday will be a windy day with gusts easily topping 30 mph. It will also be quite a bit warmer as most of the state sees highs in the mid to upper 60s, with some 70s likely in southwest Kansas.

A front will push in Wednesday, which will start dropping temperatures for midweek. Right now, chances for rain will break out first in far eastern Kansas, but as the storm organizes, we will likely see some snow developing back across western Kansas and into south central Kansas by Thursday.

At this time, snow accumulation looks possible on Thursday, but it is still much too early to determine amounts and where the heaviest will setup. Colder temperatures return statewide on Thursday with highs in the 30s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny, much warmer. Wind: N/E 10-20. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 33.

Tue: High: 65 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy; overnight rain-snow mix. Windy

Thu: High: 35 Low: 24 AM snow chance, then partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 24 Sunny.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 29 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

