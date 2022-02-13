Advertisement

Leavenworth shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday morning in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Around 5 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that a man was armed with a handgun. Once authorities arrived, they located the armed man near 5th St. and Seneca St. Police began negotiating with 31-year-old Donald Barden Jr. to drop his gun. Barden ignored commands, waved his gun around, and made suicidal statements.

Around 6:20 a.m., Barden ran toward officers while pointing his gun in their direction. Two officers fired rounds toward Barden, striking him. EMS responded and took life-saving measures. Barden was then transported to the KU Medical Center, where he is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

