Local 6-year-old Bengals fan heads to the Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A handful of local Bengals fans are headed to California to watch their team take on the Rams in the Super Bowl. It’s a dream come true for anyone to watch their favorite team play in the big game, but for the Stanley family, it’s extra special.

The Stanleys watched the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC championship. It was their son, Brody’s, first time watching them play in person.

Mike Stanley, Brody’s father, says, “obviously, the atmosphere at arrowhead was incredible, and we knew it would be. We knew the chief’s fans would be rowdy, but they were a good crowd—a lot of fun to watch a game with. Even after the game, when it didn’t turn out how they wanted it to, they were a very gracious crowd and friendly. The whole experience was a lot of fun.”

Brody has a rare form of dwarfism called diastrophic dysplasia. Through all the surgeries and challenges he’s faced in his six years, he’s made some friends on the Bengals roster, like Joe Burrow.

“When Brody was in the hospital, a member of the Bengals media team reached out to us and wanted to send us a care package, and that was some of the gear he had gotten before. Then Monday, I was at work, and I got a voicemail, and it was someone from the NFL’s front office. When he called back, they said someone with the Bengals, someone in community relations, forwarded us your story. We want to send you to the super bowl,” said Mike.

Brody’s dad, Mike, says he couldn’t believe it at first. But once the NFL sent the tickets for him, his wife, and Brody, it finally set in. The Stanley’s are flying out to L.A. Saturday. They’re hoping their team can pull out a win. But win or lose, it’s the gift and the experience of a lifetime.

The Bengals will take on the Rams tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. central time. If you plan on watching, keep an eye out for Brody and his family in the stands.

