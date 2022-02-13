Advertisement

Man admits threatening Black man to get out of ‘white town’

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Feb. 12, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Federal authorities say a 27-year-old Kansas man pleaded guilty to threatening a Black man with a knife and telling him to get out of his “white town.”

Colton Donner pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal hate crime. The U.S. Justice Department said Donner admitted that he saw the victim walking through a residential area in Paola on Sept. 11, 2019. According to court documents, Donner got out of his car, threatened the man with a knife, yelled racial slurs, and told him that Paola was a “white town.”

Donner faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the civil rights crime.

