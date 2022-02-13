Advertisement

Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania man is charged with murder after police say he used a machete to dismember his former girlfriend inside their apartment.

Police responded to a domestic call Friday morning at an apartment complex in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. When they went to the back of the home and looked inside, authorities say they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.

Officers took Scurria into custody and reported finding several weapons inside the couple’s shared apartment, including a machete.

Scurria faces several charges, including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities are investigating to find exactly what killed the victim, whose identity has not been released.

Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach says a neighbor called 911 after hearing “loud screaming” and other noises coming from the couple’s apartment. He credits the call with helping police quickly catch Scurria.

Scurria allegedly told investigators he and his former girlfriend had an argument and claimed she tried to castrate him.

Police say officers who responded to the scene will be offered counseling due to its gruesome nature.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Wichita's Stucky Middle School walked out from their first-hour classes Friday...
Wichita middle school students organize demonstration over teacher’s remarks
Wichita police said 2 people were critically hurt in a shooting near 21st & Maize Road.
Police: 2 critically hurt, 2 flee shooting at 21st & Maize Road
Maize Road shooting suspect
Doorball camera captures man fleeing NW Wichita shooting approach home
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: 23-year-old Wichita man killed in shooting near Haysville
Kansas capitol building in Topeka
Update: Kansas governor signs massive economic incentives package

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Man admits threatening Black man to get out of ‘white town’
Brody Stanley and his family head to the Superbowl.
Local 6-year-old Bengals fan heads to the Super Bowl
Nicole Williams says she hopes everyone choses to shop local this valentines day.
Bakery owner says shop local this Valentines