Police shoot suspect after brief standoff in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot and critically wounded a stabbing suspect in Leavenworth. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fifth and Seneca streets.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will review the shooting. Kitchens said officers were looking for a suspect in a stabbing in Lansing at the time.

Kitchens said there was a brief standoff between the officers and a 31-year-old man who had a handgun before an officer shot the man. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He wasn’t immediately identified Sunday.

