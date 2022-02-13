Advertisement

Small plane crashes Sunday morning near airport in Olathe

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A plane crashed and caught fire Sunday morning at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe. The plane crashed shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday shortly after taking off from the airport.

The Olathe Fire Department responded and put out the flames and a small grass fire near the wreckage. The plane involved was a Piper Meridian Turbo Prop heading to Albuquerque.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane when it crashed between the airport and 151st Street. Olathe Fire Captain Mike Hall said a large section of 151st Street between Pflumm and Quivira was closed Sunday after the crash, and the airport was shut down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Wichita's Stucky Middle School walked out from their first-hour classes Friday...
Wichita middle school students organize demonstration over teacher’s remarks
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Kansas principal told to apologize over white privilege film
KDOT is planning efforts to replace hard-to-read reflective road signs near Kellogg and I-135...
Drivers express safety concern over hard-to-read signs near Kellogg and I-135
Kansas governor, local law enforcement discuss safety issues surrounding Larned State Hospital
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: 23-year-old Wichita man killed in shooting near Haysville

Latest News

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Russell man and a 10-year-old boy were tragically killed...
Two killed, including 10-year-old boy, in Russell Co. crash
police lights
Police shoot suspect after brief standoff in Leavenworth
Brody Goes to the Super Bowl
Brody Goes to the Super Bowl
Bengals superfan, Brody Stanley, gets the surprise of a lifetime, he's headed to the Superbowl
Andover's Brody Stanley goes to Superbowl