Small plane crashes Sunday morning near airport in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A plane crashed and caught fire Sunday morning at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe. The plane crashed shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday shortly after taking off from the airport.

The Olathe Fire Department responded and put out the flames and a small grass fire near the wreckage. The plane involved was a Piper Meridian Turbo Prop heading to Albuquerque.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane when it crashed between the airport and 151st Street. Olathe Fire Captain Mike Hall said a large section of 151st Street between Pflumm and Quivira was closed Sunday after the crash, and the airport was shut down.

