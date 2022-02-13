Advertisement

Tractor-trailer loaded with Cheese catches fire after crash

Tractor-trailer loaded with cheese catches fire.
Tractor-trailer loaded with cheese catches fire.(Newton fire/EMS Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton Fire crews were busy Saturday night after assisting Walton Fire District with an accident that resulted in this tractor-trailer fire.

The trailer was carrying a load of cheese, and an extensive overhaul was required, including KDOT responding with a high-loader to spread the cheese in the ditch. Several patients were checked at the scene in this incident but declined EMS transport to the hospital.

Posted by Newton Fire/EMS on Sunday, February 13, 2022

