Tractor-trailer loaded with Cheese catches fire after crash

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton Fire crews were busy Saturday night after assisting Walton Fire District with an accident that resulted in this tractor-trailer fire.

The trailer was carrying a load of cheese, and an extensive overhaul was required, including KDOT responding with a high-loader to spread the cheese in the ditch. Several patients were checked at the scene in this incident but declined EMS transport to the hospital.

A-Shift crews were busy overnight. In addition to four critical EMS calls, they assisted Walton Fire District with a... Posted by Newton Fire/EMS on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.