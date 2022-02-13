Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to stand-off in Rice County

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s department confirms that around 4:30 pm Saturday, deputies initiated a traffic stop in Rice County near 125 3rd road.

The suspect, Bradley Wicks, who had multiple warrants, fled in his car, which started a chase about 20 minds long. He ended up at a rural home in rice county, where a standoff started. Deputies were finally able to contact the man from the homeowner’s cell phone in the house.

Deputies say Wicks had been living at that home at the time. The homeowner was not home, and no one else was inside. A few hours later, he came out peacefully. No one was hurt.

He was arrested and booked on multiple charges. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. Several agencies responded.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Wichita's Stucky Middle School walked out from their first-hour classes Friday...
Wichita middle school students organize demonstration over teacher’s remarks
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Kansas principal told to apologize over white privilege film
KDOT is planning efforts to replace hard-to-read reflective road signs near Kellogg and I-135...
Drivers express safety concern over hard-to-read signs near Kellogg and I-135
Kansas governor, local law enforcement discuss safety issues surrounding Larned State Hospital
Brody Stanley and his family head to the Superbowl.
Local 6-year-old Bengals fan heads to the Super Bowl

Latest News

Two people were found dead near South Erie.
2 people found dead near South Erie
Tractor-trailer loaded with cheese catches fire.
Tractor-trailer loaded with Cheese catches fire after crash
Leavenworth shooting leaves 1 in critical condition
generic
Small plane crashes Sunday morning near airport in Olathe