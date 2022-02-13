Traffic stop leads to stand-off in Rice County

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s department confirms that around 4:30 pm Saturday, deputies initiated a traffic stop in Rice County near 125 3rd road.

The suspect, Bradley Wicks, who had multiple warrants, fled in his car, which started a chase about 20 minds long. He ended up at a rural home in rice county, where a standoff started. Deputies were finally able to contact the man from the homeowner’s cell phone in the house.

Deputies say Wicks had been living at that home at the time. The homeowner was not home, and no one else was inside. A few hours later, he came out peacefully. No one was hurt.

He was arrested and booked on multiple charges. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. Several agencies responded.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.