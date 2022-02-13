Two killed, including 10-year-old boy, in Russell Co. crash
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Russell man and a 10-year-old boy were tragically killed in a rollover crash in Russell County, Friday.
KHP says 40-year-old, George Gier, was driving a 2014 Toyota 4Runner southbound on 179th Street around 8:30P.M. 10-year-old, Cooper Gier, was also in the SUV.
The department says the vehicle entered the West ditch, ramped a field entrance and became air borne. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop on its roof.
KHP says both died at the scene.
