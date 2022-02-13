Advertisement

US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

By Associated Press
Feb. 12, 2022
HONOLULU (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Hawaii to discuss the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Defense leaders from the three countries last week said North Korea’s recent missile tests were destabilizing regional security. Some experts say North Korea is attempting to use the tests to boost its weapons arsenal and win relief from economic sanctions.

President Joe Biden’s administration has offered North Korea open-ended talks but has shown no willingness to ease sanctions without meaningful cuts to the country’s nuclear program.

